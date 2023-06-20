Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,048,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

