Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 23,767 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.