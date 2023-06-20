Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

SCZ opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

