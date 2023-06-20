Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.00. 290,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,711. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

