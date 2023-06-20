Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. 916,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.