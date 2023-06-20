Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

