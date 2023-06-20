Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.