Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.