Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,943. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $251.48 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.



