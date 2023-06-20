Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $6.08 on Tuesday, reaching $369.21. The stock had a trading volume of 608,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,339. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.60. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

