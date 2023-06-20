Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 245 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

