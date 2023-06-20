CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 9,170 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,678,949. The company has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.