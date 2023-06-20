CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 888 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.73. The company had a trading volume of 196,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,547. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

