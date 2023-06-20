CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,723. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

