CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 1,045,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

