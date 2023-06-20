CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.89. The stock had a trading volume of 569,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

