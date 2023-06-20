CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 1,731,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,349,775. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.