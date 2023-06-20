CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 2,234,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,273. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

