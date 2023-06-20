CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. 137,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

