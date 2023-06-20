Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 508,059 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 10.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Energy Transfer worth $195,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

