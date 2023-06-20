China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.96

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.11.
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
