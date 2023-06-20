Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 8,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

