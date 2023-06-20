CI Financial (CIFAF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,150 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial Competitors 1055 4501 5832 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.55%. Given CI Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.9% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A 6.40 CI Financial Competitors $437.48 million $4.15 million 1.06

CI Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 723.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CI Financial rivals beat CI Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI Financial



CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

