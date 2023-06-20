Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CIFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 635,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,412. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 226,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 244.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

