Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 887,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,544,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,158,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,121,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,686,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 866,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 217,264 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.