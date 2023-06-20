Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,460 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Colliers International Group worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

