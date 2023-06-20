Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.30. Approximately 24,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 41,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

