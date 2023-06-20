Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SID has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.81 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.