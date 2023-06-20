Comparing Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) and The Competition

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) is one of 204 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 33.70% 10.22% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permanent TSB Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 962 2794 2890 33 2.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 502.01%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

34.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.85 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $2.76 billion $654.59 million 353.88

Permanent TSB Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group competitors beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

