CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in CompoSecure by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 540,146 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

