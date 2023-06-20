Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

