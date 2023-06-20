Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CHCI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.