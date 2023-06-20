Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 126.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219,449 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

