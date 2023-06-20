Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.87.

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 14,633 shares of company stock worth $135,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

