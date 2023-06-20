Contrasting Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.87% 2.12% 0.92% Apartment Income REIT 64.27% 22.90% 7.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.59 $97.14 million $0.51 24.71 Apartment Income REIT $804.24 million 6.75 $904.43 million $3.36 10.82

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Douglas Emmett pays out 149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 2 3 3 0 2.13 Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

