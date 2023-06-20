Contrasting PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) & Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57% PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.75 million 1.66 $5.03 million N/A N/A PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.47 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -50.33

This table compares Near Intelligence and PropertyGuru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Near Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Near Intelligence and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Near Intelligence on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

