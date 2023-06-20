Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.11 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $74.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

