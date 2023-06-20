Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

