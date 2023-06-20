Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $224,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.7 %

CCAP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,434. The firm has a market cap of $541.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 780.99%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.