Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 13,201 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. 250,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

