Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.22

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $50.16 million and $21.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.