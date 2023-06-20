Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $52.65 million and $21.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007186 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

