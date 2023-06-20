Critical Analysis: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) vs. Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) and Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Wirecard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47% Wirecard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Wirecard shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 196.52 $2.53 billion $3.79 31.65 Wirecard N/A N/A N/A $0.84 N/A

This table compares Fiserv and Wirecard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Wirecard. Wirecard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fiserv pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wirecard pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share. Fiserv pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wirecard pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fiserv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Wirecard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 4 12 0 2.65 Wirecard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $132.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%.

Summary

Fiserv beats Wirecard on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Wirecard

(Get Rating)

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS). The PP&RM segment refers to products and services related to electronic payment processing, risk management, and other value added services. The A&I segment offers settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments. The CC&CS segment reports the complete value-added scope of its call center activities, with other products. The company was founded on May 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.