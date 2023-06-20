Critical Contrast: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT)

Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom Acquisition I and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Freedom Acquisition I.

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 8.07 $187.36 million $0.96 42.69

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67% Allegro MicroSystems 19.83% 22.37% 18.45%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Freedom Acquisition I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

