Critical Contrast: Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Banco de Sabadell and HSBC are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco de Sabadell and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Sabadell 0 3 1 0 2.25 HSBC 0 5 5 0 2.50

Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given HSBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.08 14.17 HSBC $74.18 billion 2.11 $16.04 billion $5.58 7.02

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Banco de Sabadell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A HSBC 32.20% 11.52% 0.75%

Summary

HSBC beats Banco de Sabadell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

