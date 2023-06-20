Critical Review: Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) & East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) and Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for East Japan Railway and Getlink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Getlink 1 2 3 0 2.33

Getlink has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Getlink’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getlink is more favorable than East Japan Railway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A Getlink N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East Japan Railway and Getlink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares East Japan Railway and Getlink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A $84.74 0.11 Getlink N/A N/A N/A $0.20 91.42

East Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getlink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of East Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Getlink shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

East Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Getlink pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. East Japan Railway pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getlink pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Getlink beats East Japan Railway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services. The company is also involved in the operation of aerial cableway and parking lot; advertising and promotion; books and magazines publication; automobile maintenance and repair; hotel and restaurant management; civil engineering and general construction; facilities construction; and electricity supply businesses. In addition, it engages in the sale of prepaid vouchers, memberships for sport and leisure facilities, including golf and tennis clubs; and oil, gas, and car accessories; travel goods, food, beverages, liquors, medicines, cosmetics, and daily necessities. Further, the company is involved in the sale, leasing, management, and brokerage of real estate properties; manufacture of transport-related machinery and equipment, as well as precision and industrial machinery and tools; production and sale of signs and information boards; and establishment and management of recreation areas, physical fitness facilities, cultural facilities, preparatory schools and other educational facilities, and movie theaters. Additionally, it engages in the production of beverages and liquors; processing and sale of marine products; manufacture and sale of aggregates, masonry materials, concrete posts, and blocks; sale of tickets for events; and photo development activities. As of April 1, 2022, the company operated 1,677 railway stations and 7,401.7 kilometers of railway network. East Japan Railway Company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France. It also provides passenger shuttle services for the transport of trucks, cars, motor homes, caravans, coaches, and motorcycles. In addition, this segment manages high-speed passenger trains and rail freights, as well as fixed equipment and related installations. The Europorte segment offers a range of integrated rail freight services, including national and international haulage, local services for secondary lines, individual junction management, infrastructure maintenance, and wagon loading and unloading services. The ElecLink segment engages in the construction and operation of a 1 gigawatt electricity interconnector between the United Kingdom and France. Getlink SE also engages in third-party retail, telecommunication cable, training activity, and property businesses, as well as the sale of travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. and changed its name to Getlink SE in April 2018. Getlink SE was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

