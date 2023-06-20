Cronos (CRO) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $6.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

