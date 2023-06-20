CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

