CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
