CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17,087.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. 2,033,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

