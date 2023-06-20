DataHighway (DHX) Trading 58.4% Lower Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $18,614.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.42282592 USD and is down -34.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,441.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

