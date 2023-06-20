David Destefano Sells 100,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 431,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vertex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.